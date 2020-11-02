Caring Cradle arrives at Comanche County Memorial Hospital

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A new piece of technology at Comanche County Memorial Hospital will help mothers who lose their baby during childbirth have a little extra time with their newest loved one.
Around 24 times a year at CCMH, mothers mourn the loss of a newborn with the help of the bereavement team.
And while coping with the tragedy is never easy, the Caring Cradle will allow these moms more time with their baby, a chance to say goodbye in their own time.
“It’s absolutely incredible for a mom to have this piece of technology, to keep the child with them longer. You have to savor it, because it’s the only time you will get," said Mary Williams, alongside her husband David and daughter Hope.
“You are processing so much at that time... you don’t plan on going in to the hospital to lose your baby, to plan a funeral," said Melody Duty, alongside her daughter Hannah Thompson.
The Caring Cradle is plugged in & starts to cool. The baby is then placed on a cooling gel. The process was demonstrated by representatives with the Oklahoma City-based Jaxon Kade Foundation.
“It’s rated for up to a week, for babies up to one year old," said Brittany Martin, the founder of Jaxon Kade Foundation.
Duty lost her baby 19 years ago.
She said this will help families grieve, and also provide time for studies to be done, to try and find out what happened.
“A lot of people if they have genetic testing, find out what happened and why so they can plan for future pregnancies. You don’t always have that time unless you have something like this," said Duty.
Barbara Beams, with the foundation also suffered the loss of her newborn.
“Time is the main thing us moms want, that’s all we want for. We have an hour, two hours to get every memory in," said Barbara Beams, the Jaxon Kade Family Support Specialist.
This cradle was funded through donations by Melody and Mary’s friends and families, with the cradle itself dedicated to their babies Millie and Hanna.
The cradles cost about 5,000 dollars... and if you want to help fund one, you can simply visit the Jaxon Kade foundation webpage.
