CCMH implements no visitor policy starting Nov. 3

CCMH implements no visitor policy starting Nov. 3
Starting Tuesday, Comanche County Memorial Hospital is once again limiting visitation to patients due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Source: KSWO)
By Caitlin Williams | November 2, 2020 at 8:49 PM CST - Updated November 2 at 8:49 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Starting Tuesday, Comanche County Memorial Hospital is once again limiting visitation to patients due to the coronavirus pandemic.

No visitors will be allowed for In-Patient Acute Care for about two weeks. Meanwhile, OB visitation will be limited to one person, and end-of-life support will be on a per-case basis as needed.

Officials say the change comes as they work to care for 35 COVID-19 patients at the hospital.

All visitors will be screened at the hospital’s front lobby and anyone with a temperature higher than 100.4 degrees will not be allowed to enter.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.