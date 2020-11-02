CCMH implements no visitor policy starting Nov. 3

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Starting Tuesday, Comanche County Memorial Hospital is once again limiting visitation to patients due to the coronavirus pandemic.
No visitors will be allowed for In-Patient Acute Care for about two weeks. Meanwhile, OB visitation will be limited to one person, and end-of-life support will be on a per-case basis as needed.
Officials say the change comes as they work to care for 35 COVID-19 patients at the hospital.
All visitors will be screened at the hospital’s front lobby and anyone with a temperature higher than 100.4 degrees will not be allowed to enter.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.