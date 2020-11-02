County election boards make final preparations for Election Day

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Election Boards across Oklahoma are finishing their preparations for what is expected to be a busy day of voting Tuesday.
Between absentee and early voting, election boards have stayed busy the last few weeks. Monday, in Stephens County they met with all of their precinct officials to make sure they had everything they need to make the voting process a smooth one.
“We’re not going to have a lot of time tomorrow during the election to have to run supplies to polling places. We will have some extra people on hand in case that happens but we want to make sure we have everything they need at the polling place during the day as they’re working,” said Shawnda Seely with the Stephens County Election Board.
The phones were ringing off the hooks Monday with voters wanting to ensure they are prepared and have all the information they need to cast their ballots.
“Most of the phone calls today are people wanting to know when the polls will be open tomorrow, what polling places they need to be going to, where they’re registered to vote, if they have a valid registration on file. We’re also dealing with a lot of people quarantining because of COVID and how they might be able to vote during this time,” Seely said.
If you want to know any of that information, Seely recommends calling the local election board in your county. As for when you show up to the polls, Seely says to make sure you bring a valid ID and if early and absentee voting are any indication, prepare for a wait.
“In 2016 for early voting we processed 1605 voters. These three days, we did 3074. Absentee by mail, 2016 we mailed out approximately 1,000, this year we mailed out over 2,200,” Seely said.
Seely also wants to make sure everyone is aware that wearing any kind of political clothing, both inside and outside the precinct, is against the law.
The election boards are always in need of more volunteers for Election Day. If you’re interested in helping, they ask you please give them a call.
