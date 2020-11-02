Duncan City Council passes medical marijuana ordinance

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - After months of meetings, the Duncan City Council has approved new medical marijuana ordinances.
7NEWS told you back in August that the city and medical marijuana advocates were holding workshops in an attempt to make the city’s laws work for everybody. Co-owner of Cannawise Bryan Alston said he’s not happy with everything in the final draft of the ordinance but is extremely happy with the process to get here.
“The things I was concerned about was my patients and making sure their rights were protected. As I said at the council meeting, I don’t believe that this ordinance completely reflects all of the liberties my patients are entitled to but it’s a lot better than it was in February, it’s a lot better than some cities have it. So I’m proud of the work Cannawise has done, I’m proud of the work our patients have done,” Alston said.
Alston said he was very thankful for the city council for hearing their concerns and making changes based on them. He said there are some things in the new ordinances he approves of but doesn’t agree with one part, which makes it illegal to have used medical marijuana and be in public.
“A lot of our patients don’t have vehicles and have to walk to our store and have to walk back to their home with their product. That makes it kind of burdensome on them if they can’t get their medicine, use their medicine and walk back to their house,” Alston said.
Alston said if any issues with the ordinance come up in the future, he’s hopeful this process has given them the relationship to fix them. You can find the ordinance here.
