Duncan Little Theatre collaborating with Palace Theatre for ‘Check, Please’

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The cast of “Check, Please,” a Duncan Little Theatre production held their first full run through.
Performances will be at The Palace Theatre - their owner said this collaboration was a way to simply make money, as new movies are hard to come by during COVID.
The show’s director says they are so excited to have this historic venue to perform at, and the show being here will also allow guests to get popcorn, snacks and wine for donations during the show.
“Community is the reason why we are able to continue our programs, and when Haley contacted us we were thrilled to do this... in a new space, a historic building in Duncan, and we are very excited,” said the show’s co-director Cindy Mann.
The shows kick off this Friday at 7:30. They will have showings Saturday, and next Friday and Saturday.
Tickets can be purchased for 15 dollars on the Duncan Little Theatre’s webpage.
