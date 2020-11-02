Eight deaths, 188 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

The Health District is saddened to report eight deaths today; Case 3,859, 80+, Case 3,567, 80+, Case 3,259, 80+, Case 3,876, 80+, Case 3,283, 80+, Case 2,406, 80+, Case 3,479, 80+ and Case 3,577 70 - 79. They received 65 cases Saturday, 26 cases Sunday, and 97 cases today for a total of 188 new cases to report. There are 80 hospitalizations and 106 new recoveries to also report today.