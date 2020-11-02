LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Things this morning are rather quiet all across Texoma! The only big weather worry is cooler temperatures and some areas of patchy fog. Fog this morning is very isolated and most are clear. But if you do encounter it, take it slow and it’ll likely reduce visibility while driving. The jacket is going to be a must this morning as temperatures for those along and east of I-44 are in the 30s. Still holding on to the low and mid 40s for counties out west. Some isolated areas of frost are also likely by daybreak this morning.
The good news is we’re looking at a very quiet and nice weather week ahead. This all thanks to a ridge of high pressure. This will result is plenty of sunshine with temperatures slightly above average. This Monday holds lots of sunshine with temperatures rising into the 70s. Southwest winds will be very light all day at 10 to 15mph.
While we’re only one day away from the Presidential Election let’s dive right in to that forecast. The morning will start off a bit cooler. Look for overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Lunchtime will be sunny with temperatures in the low to mid 60s and with the excess sunshine highs will rise into the 70s again.
A few higher cirrus clouds could build into Wednesday but we’re still looking at mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. Late Wednesday a weak cold front will move through, completely passing by Texoma before sunrise on Thursday. The only big thing you’ll notice is a shift in winds. South to north at 5 to 15mph.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday things will stay rather the same. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, a few spots in the low 80s not out of the question either.
Our next big cold front looks to be beyond the 7-day forecast Monday, November 9th into Tuesday, November 10th. Models are in good agreement that we’ll be in the 70s on Monday and drop into the 50s by Tuesday. With it comes the chance for rain and storms. Stay with the First Alert 7 Weather team to bring you the latest developments as we get closer.
Have a good day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
