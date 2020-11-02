Things this morning are rather quiet all across Texoma! The only big weather worry is cooler temperatures and some areas of patchy fog. Fog this morning is very isolated and most are clear. But if you do encounter it, take it slow and it’ll likely reduce visibility while driving. The jacket is going to be a must this morning as temperatures for those along and east of I-44 are in the 30s. Still holding on to the low and mid 40s for counties out west. Some isolated areas of frost are also likely by daybreak this morning.