Lawton church offering rides to voters in their area

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - For anyone unable to get to their polling location Greater Galilee Baptist Church is offering free transportation.
The Greater Galilee Baptist Church is ensuring something as simple as getting to the polls, doesn’t keep someone from letting their voice be heard.
“I’m very excited about it because it’s the first time that we’ve done it. Maybe other churches have but this the first time that we’ve done it. We are here to serve the community in any capacity that we can, other than giving spiritual guidance and things of this nature," Minister Ricky Hall said.
Regardless of the age, as long as you’re in the Lawton View neighborhood, you can get a ride to your polling location.
It’s a matter of supporting the community & bringing awareness to an important election.
“And people are going to vote for whoever they want to vote for. We just want to provide the opportunity for them to be able to go out and vote at the places that need to be voting at. Also, make sure they are done right and there will be no problems for them to get to the right one of these and be turned away or whatever the case may be. So they’ll be at the right place, at the right time, on the right day,” Hall said.
They’ll be picking up people from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. when polls close.
Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson is glad the church is providing this service so people can exercise their right to vote.
“I know that a lot of times some people can’t make it to the polls. So one of the things is transportation and so if we have a solution for that, we have a solution to get more people to the polls," Johnson said.
Johnson said your voice is your vote so take advantage of this service if you need it.
If you need a ride, contact the church at 580-353-4676
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.