Local man working to help homeless, receives anonymous donation

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An anonymous donor came through for a Lawton man who works to care for the homeless population.
Jason Hall has helped the homeless for about a decade now.
Over the weekend he received a big donation of socks and hats to distribute as we head into the winter months.
His collection is growing, with Family Promise of Lawton donating hygiene items for backpacks that Hall is planning on distributing to a few local homeless camps.
He says rather than telling the homeless community what they need, he asks what he can give to help.
“Sometimes they give up on trying to reintegrate," Jason Hall said. "They run into barrier after barrier and a lot of times they think nobody cares. This is just a way to reach out to people and show a little bit of compassion and empathy and it spreads.”
He says other items that the homeless community often need are laundry cards, fast food gift cards and reusable water bottles.
If you’re interested in donating, you can contact Jason Hall on Facebook.
He also encourages folks to check in with local agencies like New Directions and Family Promise of Lawton for wishlists.
