Man pleads guilty to charges in 2019 Lawton murder

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man accused of aiding in a murder in Lawton last year will spend the next 17 years in prison.
Cody Bates pleaded guilty to his charges Monday, which included first degree accessory to murder, unlawful removal of a dead body and desecration of a corpse.
Bates reportedly believed Byard Moore had molested his daughter, and was in contact with others to track him down.
After Moore was murdered, investigators say Bates and the others placed the body in a box and burned it.
He was sentenced to serve a total of 17 years with the Department of Corrections.
Of the three men charged in Moore’s death, Bates is the first to be convicted and sentenced.
