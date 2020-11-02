OSBI releases law enforcement app ‘SeeSayOK’

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Law enforcement entities across the state have joined together to launch a new app which allows citizens to report suspicious behavior.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations says the partnership between local, state, tribal and federal agencies led to the development of the “SeeSayOK” app.
SeeSayOK allows users to send a report when suspicious activity is seen. It also allows you to send pictures and other details about what you saw along with a specific location.
The information can also be sent using the seesayok.com website. Users can remain anonymous but authorities say providing contact information allows for follow up questions.
SeeSayOK is not for emergency use and officials remind users making a false report is a violation of state law.
