UK court rules against Johnny Depp in libel action over ‘wife beater’ article

The ruling deals a big blow to Depp’s reputation that could imperil his career, which has seen the actor take the lead in some of the most popular family movies in recent times, from “Edward Scissorhands” to most lucratively the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise. That reputational cost clearly comes with an indeterminate financial cost on top of the several millions pounds in legal costs he will likely be required to pay, including his own as well as a chunk of The Sun’s.