Warm Days and Cool Nights Continue, Next Week’s Cold Front In Sight

TONIGHT: Look for a mostly clear sky with lows down into the upper 30s and low 40s. Look for light south winds 5-10 mph with some patchy frost possible by morning.
TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: We’ll still anticipate highs in the low 70s with southwest winds 10-20 mph. Some higher cirrus clouds are expected which would keep temperatures from reaching the middle to even upper 70s. Lows at night fall into the mid to upper 40s. Areas that keep a blue sky could get warmer.
THURSDAY: A weak cold front moves through Thursday morning before sunrise, with the only noticing factor a change in the winds to the northeast 5-15 mph. Temperatures will climb with lots of sunshine into the middle 70s. Lows at night fall in the upper 40s to low 50s.
FRIDAY: A southeast wind returns 5-15 mph with lots of sunshine. Look for highs in the mid to upper 70s, a few 80s not out of the question. Lows at night in the 50s.
SATURDAY: Under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky, highs remain in the 70s with lows in the 50s.
SUNDAY - EARLY NEXT WEEK: Another strong cold front looks to arrive sometime Monday into Tuesday. With it comes the chance for rain and storms, and a noticeable drop in cooler temperatures on the backside. Highs may stay in the 40s a few days early next week. We’ll advertise for the chance for a few scattered showers and storms Sunday, with increasing chances as the front passes. We’ll keep you advised as details become more certain.
