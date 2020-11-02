Warm Days and Cool Nights Continue, Next Week’s Cold Front In Sight

SUNDAY - EARLY NEXT WEEK: Another strong cold front looks to arrive sometime Monday into Tuesday. With it comes the chance for rain and storms, and a noticeable drop in cooler temperatures on the backside. Highs may stay in the 40s a few days early next week. We’ll advertise for the chance for a few scattered showers and storms Sunday, with increasing chances as the front passes. We’ll keep you advised as details become more certain.