CCMH reinstates changes to visitor policy

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital is once again limiting patient visitations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Starting Tuesday, no visitors will be allowed for In-Patient Acute Care for about two weeks.
Meanwhile, OB visitation will be limited to one, and end-of-life support will be on a per-case basis as needed.
Officials say the change comes as they work to care for 35 COVID patients at the hospital.
All visitors will be screened at the hospital’s front lobby -- and anyone with a temperature higher than 100.4 will not be allowed to enter.
