Skip to content
Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
News
Watch Live
Weather
Sports
Medwatch
Good News
uShare w/7News
About Us
News
Watch Live
Election Results
Exclusive Content
Local News
Medwatch
Good News
Military
State
National
Crime
Education
Editorial
Weather
Forecast
Closings
5th Season
Sports
Scores
High School Sports
Cameron
Oklahoma University
Oklahoma State University
Community
uShare w/7News
A Child Who Hopes
Calendar
Gas Prices
About Us
Meet the Team
KSWO Digital Marketing
KSWO Career Openings
Programming Schedule
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
Sponsored Content
Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
Local News
Election results
RELATED CONTENT
Election results
Click here for full election results
By
Jarred Burk
Published 4m at 11:06 AM
CCMH reinstates changes to visitor policy
By
Jarred Burk
16m
16m
First Alert Forecast
By
Lexie Walker
4h
4h
Duncan Little Theatre collaborating with Palace Theatre for ‘Check, Please’
By
Kyle Payne
November 2
November 2
Man pleads guilty to charges in 2019 Lawton murder
Cody Bates pleaded guilty to his charges Monday, which included first degree accessory to murder, unlawful removal of a dead body and desecration of a corpse.
By
Caitlin Williams
November 2
November 2