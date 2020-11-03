LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Well today is the General Election and it’s a chilly start for those making their way to the lines. The coolest spot this Tuesday morning is Lawton at 35° along with Duncan (38°) and Graham TX (37°). This is due to radiational cooling. Where all of yesterday’s daytime heat escapes back out into space as a result of the clear skies and light winds overnight.
Once the sunrises at 6:56AM expect to see plenty of it today! Sunny skies with mild and dry conditions. By lunchtime, temperatures will rise into the upper 60s. Afternoon highs in the mid 70s for most but a few low 80s aren’t out of the question. Polls close tonight at 7PM and we’re looking to see temperatures drop into the low 60s. Winds in general will be light but a few gusts into the 20s during the afternoon hours are likely. Southwest at 10 to 20mph.
The weather over the next few days will stay mild and dry. A few higher cirrus clouds could build into Wednesday but we’re still looking at mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. Late Wednesday a weak cold front will move through, completely passing by Texoma before sunrise on Thursday. The only big thing you’ll notice is a shift in winds. South to north at 5 to 15mph. Friday, Saturday and Sunday things will stay rather the same. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, a few spots in the low 80s not out of the question either.
Our next big cold front looks to be beyond the 7-day forecast Monday, November 9th into Tuesday, November 10th. Models are in good agreement that we’ll be in the 70s on Monday and drop into the 50s by Tuesday. With it comes the chance for rain and storms. Stay with the First Alert 7 Weather team to bring you the latest developments as we get closer.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
