Two deaths, 103 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed two new deaths and 103 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday. There were also 51 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 4,292 cases in Wichita County, with 1,553 of them still being active.
There have been 2,679 total recoveries, 28,597 negative tests and 60 deaths.
There are currently 1,475 patients recovering at home while 78 are in the hospital. 31 patients are currently in critical condition.
There are now 898 tests still pending.
The Health District sadly has two deaths to report today; Case 3,606, 40 - 49, and 3,499, 70 - 79. There are 103 new cases, 78 hospitalizations, and 51 recoveries to also report.
The total tested and total negative numbers both increased significantly in today’s counts. This is a result of several nursing home facilities sending their batched results to the Health District. Currently, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have specific testing requirements based on the positivity rate in a community. While the Health District has regularly been receiving these testing results, today a larger group of results were received.
Total Hospitalizations = 78
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
Stable - 1
30 - 39
Stable - 1
Critical - 1
40 - 49
Stable - 7
Critical - 1
50 - 59
Stable - 6
Critical - 4
60 - 69
Stable - 6
Critical - 14
70 - 79
Stable - 14
Critical - 9
80+
Stable - 12
Critical - 2
