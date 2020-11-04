Altus officials ask residents for assistance as crews continue to clean up ice storm debris

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - City officials in Altus are asking residents to help crews trying to clean up tree debris after the recent icy weather.
Altus city crews are going around town picking up limb and tree piles left on curbs by residents, but vehicles are causing issues with the task.
Officials are asking residents to move their vehicles away from the piles of trees and limbs so city workers have room to maneuver their trucks and trailers while cleaning up. They say if vehicles are blocking piles, crews will move on and the responsibility will fall on the owner to remove the debris.
They are also reminding residents it is their responsibility to cut trees and limbs into manageable pieces for crews to be able to load them by hand.
Altus officials say their crews are working as quickly as possible to clean up the debris and say they appreciate the patience of residents as the process continues.
