LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
The weather over the next few days will stay mild and dry. A few higher cirrus clouds could build into this afternoon but we’re still looking at mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. Late Wednesday a weak cold front will move through, completely passing by Texoma before sunrise on Thursday. The only big thing you’ll notice is a shift in winds. South to north at 5 to 15mph. Friday, Saturday and Sunday things will stay rather the same. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, a few spots in the low 80s not out of the question either.
Our next big cold front looks to be beyond the 7-day forecast Monday, November 9th into Tuesday, November 10th. Models are in good agreement that we’ll be in the 70s on Monday and drop into the 50s by Tuesday. With it comes the chance for rain and storms. Stay with the First Alert 7 Weather team to bring you the latest developments as we get closer.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.