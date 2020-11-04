The weather over the next few days will stay mild and dry. A few higher cirrus clouds could build into this afternoon but we’re still looking at mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. Late Wednesday a weak cold front will move through, completely passing by Texoma before sunrise on Thursday. The only big thing you’ll notice is a shift in winds. South to north at 5 to 15mph. Friday, Saturday and Sunday things will stay rather the same. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, a few spots in the low 80s not out of the question either.