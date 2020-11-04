Local school bringing attention to Homeless Youth Awareness Month

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton High School had a wreath hanging and ribbon tying ceremony for Homeless Youth Awareness Month.
The event took place in front of the high school this Wednesday afternoon.
The wreath was tied on a tree in front of the school and ribbons are all over the windows.
Students and staff wore lime green to “lime out” youth homelessness.
There are more than 400 students who are homeless in the district about 70 of those student do attend Lawton High School.
“We just want to raise awareness that kids are out there couch surfing, living in cars, hoping from shelter to shelter and they need our support in anyway they can," Lawton High School Activity Director Christine Melby-Levinson.
LPS has a clothes closet and food pantry available for those students who don’t have a place to call home.
Thursday morning at Eisenhower High School they will a wreath hanging as well to bring awareness.
