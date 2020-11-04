New utility payment system implemented by city of Lawton, will affect some residents

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton has launced a new online payment system and it could affect you.
City officials talked about what residents can expect from the Tyler Payment System.
The new payment system is a part of the city’s continued digital transformation which Mayor Stan Booker often talks about.
“Citizens will now be able to pay for their utility bills in person or at the counter with credit or debit card payments, which before that wasn’t an option,” City of Lawton Finance Director Kara Haynes said.
For those who want to continue using traditional payment methods, you can still pay with cash or check.
The City’s Information Technology Director says the Tyler payment system is not only more cost effective but will also allow the city to conduct business more productively.
“The citizens voted in 2019 for us to use monies from a 2016 CIP, so we had the opportunity to redo our entire infrastructure, so all of our hardware is new, software is new, security’s increased, so the citizens will have a good experience utilizing the services,” IT Director Gwendolyn Spencer said.
If you already had automatic withdrawal payments for utilities, you’ll need to set those up again because the vendor changed. Officials say people will need to re-fill out a form if they want to have their bill automatically withdrawn. The goal is to provide people with more options that are convenient.
“We’re just making it however you feel comfortable paying your bills, we’re gonna deliver that service to you,” Spencer said.
She says over the next year, the community can expect more technology changes that will increase services and safety.
You can visit lawtonok.gov and follow the link to the Tyler Payments portal to set up an online payment account and pay a utility bill online.
If you have any issues paying your bills with the new system, you can contact the City of Lawton Utility Services Division at 580-581-3308.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.