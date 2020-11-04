Search app created for Lawton cemetery

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton has announced a new app to help people search and visit their loved one’s resting place at the Highland Cemetery.
The new app allows users to search for names, see info and view pictures of gravesites at the cemetery.
Earlier this year, the City Manager asked Lawton’s Geographic Information System Division to gather and organize cemetery data for the public.
He says the app will help people easily find loved ones to visit them virtually, which is especially important in the ongoing pandemic.
