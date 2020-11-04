SWMC joins CCMH in returning to no visitor policy at their hospitals

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Southwestern Medical Center has joined Comanche County Memorial Hospital in re-instating a no visitor policy at their facility.
Officials say the new restrictions will go into effect on Thursday, November 5.
Only patients receiving medical care will be permitted in the hospital, but there are some exceptions:
• An individual who is actively managing healthcare decisions on a patient’s behalf in the event they are unable to make those decisions for themselves.
• Accompanying an admitted inpatient specifically at the time of admission and at the time of discharge.
• A support person with the patient in our Birthing Center at any time.
• A parent or guardian of an individual under 18 years of age who is under the facility’s care.
• Visiting an individual under the facility’s care who is receiving end-of-life care.
“We want to reassure community members it is safe to come to the hospital should you or your family need care,” CEO Elizabeth Jones said. “We will continue to safely provide the necessary care our communities need.”
Last week CCMH said they would be returning to a no visitor policy which was put in place earlier this year but later eased.
Comanche County currently has over 400 active cases and total cases in the county have shot up over 2,200 over the past week.
