UPDATE: Five arrested after police sting at Lawrence Road Walmart
Heavy police presence at Walmart on Lawrence Road (Source: kauz)
By KAUZ Team | November 3, 2020 at 10:23 PM CST - Updated November 4 at 5:13 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has arrested five individuals for multiple offenses including theft of a firearm.

The men were arrested at Walmart on Lawrence Road in Wichita Falls after they tried to sell stolen police equipment and a rifle from a DPS vehicle burglary from earlier in the day in Iowa Park.

Sgt. John Spragins with the Wichita Falls Police Department says undercover officers set up a sting to buy the stolen equipment and arrested Cory Bustamante (17), Darion Smith (19), Edward Ramos (20) and Jason Weber (21); an additional juvenile was released to his mother and will be charged at a later date.

Suspect Charges Total Bond
Cory Bustamante - Theft of a firearm
- Unlawful carrying of a weapon
- Possession of a prohibited weapon
- Affidavit for directive to apprehend from TJJD		 $17,500
Darion Smith - Evading arrest or detention from 08/19/19
- Speeding from 01/05/19
- No drivers license from 01/05/19
- Possession of a prohibited weapon
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
- Evading arrest and detention from 11/03/20
- Assault that caused bodily injury, family violence from Wilbarger County		 $35,750
Edward Ramos - Possession of a prohibited weapon
- Theft of a firearm		 $15,000
Jason Weber - Unlawful carrying of a weapon
- Possession of a prohibited weapon
- Possession of marijuana more than 20 ounces		 $14,000

During the arrest and search of vehicles at Walmart, the officers found three handguns and recovered one of the stolen rifles.

Police were able to recover the second stolen rifle and other stolen Texas Rangers equipment from one of the suspects' homes.

Earlier in the day, a Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Fresh 48 was put out for a series of car break-ins including a Texas DPS vehicle in which equipment was stolen from.

