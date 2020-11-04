UPDATE: Five arrested after police sting at Lawrence Road Walmart

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has arrested five individuals for multiple offenses including theft of a firearm.
The men were arrested at Walmart on Lawrence Road in Wichita Falls after they tried to sell stolen police equipment and a rifle from a DPS vehicle burglary from earlier in the day in Iowa Park.
Sgt. John Spragins with the Wichita Falls Police Department says undercover officers set up a sting to buy the stolen equipment and arrested Cory Bustamante (17), Darion Smith (19), Edward Ramos (20) and Jason Weber (21); an additional juvenile was released to his mother and will be charged at a later date.
During the arrest and search of vehicles at Walmart, the officers found three handguns and recovered one of the stolen rifles.
Police were able to recover the second stolen rifle and other stolen Texas Rangers equipment from one of the suspects' homes.
The men were arrested for Possession of Prohibited Weapon, Theft of Firearm, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon, Possession of Marijuana and Evading Arrest (on foot).
Earlier in the day, a Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Fresh 48 was put out for a series of car break-ins including a Texas DPS vehicle in which equipment was stolen from.
