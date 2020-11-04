Warm and Sunny Into the Weekend, Cold Front Next Week

TONIGHT: Look for a mostly clear sky with lows down into the 40s. Look for light south winds 5-10 mph.
THURSDAY: A weak cold front moves through Thursday morning before sunrise, with the only noticing factor a change in the winds to the northeast 5-15 mph. Temperatures will climb with lots of sunshine into the middle and even upper 70s. A few spots could hit 80. Lows at night fall in the upper 40s to low 50s.
FRIDAY: It’s possible we start with a little patchy fog in spots Friday morning. Into the afternoon, a south wind returns 10-20 mph with lots of sunshine. Look for highs in the mid to upper 70s, a few 80s not out of the question. Lows at night in the 50s.
SATURDAY: Under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky, highs remain in the 70s with lows in the 50s. Winds are breezy from the south 10 - 25 mph.
SUNDAY: A mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky is anticipated with highs in the 70s. Many remain dry, but a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Lows fall into the 50s at night. Winds are breezy from the south 10 - 25 mph.
MONDAY - TUESDAY: Our cold front looks to approach Monday Night and pass through into early Tuesday. This will allow for some showers and a few thunderstorms in the region, though moisture return looks weaker, meaning more spots would remain dry or with little beneficial rainfall. Highs will be in the 70s Monday, with temperatures falling once the front passes, bringing 50s on Tuesday. Lows Tuesday Night will fall close to freezing.
WEDNESDAY - NEXT WEEKEND: On the backside of the cold front, cooler and more seasonal air is expected with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s. Some showers may pass through again before the weekend if a clipper system can slide through, but we’d expect to remain more dry than not.
