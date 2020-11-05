Counting votes not an issue for Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The presidential election produced a record number of voters across Oklahoma.
More than 10-thousand people requested absentee ballots in Comanche County.
That’s a jump of about seven-thousand from the 2016 election.
An election board official said that’s a record breaking number here and across the state.
They also say the state didn’t have an issue with counting absentee ballots because they’re able to have those counted and verified before election day.
“What’s great about Oklahoma and the voting system is that all 77 counties are trained to do it exactly the same. We all have the same material and we all go by the same law. We are all trained to do it I could go to any county and run their election, just like they could come to my county and run it because we are all the same," Comanche County Election Board Secretary Amy Sims.
Sims said this wouldn’t be possible without the help of volunteers and the precinct officials.
