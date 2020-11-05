LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Believe it or not we are seeing a cold front move through Texoma this morning! It’s not going to impact our weather today by any means. The biggest thing you may, or may not, notice will be a shift in the winds from the northeast at 5 to 15mph. Otherwise we’re still looking at mostly sunny skies with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 70s and a few low 80s out west.
Overnight we’re looking at generally clear skies with light winds. That combination is a recipe for fog to develop. Patchy fog, light mist and drizzle is likely after 2AM for counties along the I-44 corridor. Any and all fog will taper off by mid morning and we’re still looking at plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day tomorrow. Highs looking to rise into the mid and upper 70s. South winds at 10 to 15mph.
Above average temperatures will continue into the weekend. Saturday will start in the low to mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. South winds at 10 to 20mph. In general a very beautiful fall-like weekend ahead. Sunny, dry and mild conditions. Sunday will be very similar. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s. Winds will increase out of the south, a bit breezy at times, at 15 to 25mph.
Our weather pattern will slightly shift into early next week. A cold front will approach Texoma Monday night and pass through completely into early Tuesday. This front will allow for showers and a stronger thunderstorms into the area. As of now the front looks to drop temperatures from the upper 70s on Monday into the upper 50s/ low 60s by Tuesday.
On the backside of the cold front, cooler and more seasonal air is expected with highs in the 60s for next Wednesday. Some showers may pass through again before the weekend if a clipper system can slide through, but we’d expect to remain more dry than not.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
