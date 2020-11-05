MASK UP: SWOK hospitals join forces to deliver message to citizens during pandemic

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Area ICU hospitals are seeing COVID increases and, for some, the patients are experiencing worse symptoms than the first surge.
Now Southwest Oklahoma hospitals are coming together promoting a unified message to get the surge under control.
Wear masks & continue to socially distance.
It’s a unified message from Comanche County Memorial, Southwestern, Duncan Regional and Jackson County though they say it really boils down to personal responsibility.
“It’s a personal choice and mandates are great and all, but it takes the individual person in every community to make a difference," Jackson County Memorial Chief Nursing Officer Shelley Simmons said. "I think all of our communities are having the same challenge, that not everybody is playing by the same rules.”
As of Wednesday, CCMH had 29 active cases, Jackson Co had 16 and Duncan Regional had 19, all numbers the hospitals say are a concern, as limited beds and resources start to play a factor.
“We’ve seen not only the numbers go up, but the acuity and severity of the cases increases as well," Dr. Michael Hemphill, Duncan Regional Hospital’s ICU/Critical Care Medical Director said. "We’ve seen sicker patients. That’s leading ti longer stays and more complicated stays for many of our patients”
And the increased cases has also created staffing issues across the board, with many being out for up to two weeks in isolation.
“It’s a strain on the system, on the caregivers. That’s when care potentially gets compromised when you have a lack of resources," Comanche County Memorial Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Scott Michener said.
Those issues hospitals are facing is why this unified message is happening now.
“We have limited resources, limited bed space, limited nurses, limited doctors, limited ventilators and limited medication. So this is a time we are coming together to provide care for everyone in SWOK,” Dr. Michener said.
No one from Southwestern Medical Center was able to talk on camera about their concerns, but in a written response they say their capacity is fluid, they are monitoring their resources, like PPE, but feel confident they are well prepared, and that the staff is prepared to handle any surge they face.
A final issue these hospitals are facing is the discrepancy in rules between cities and counties, but they say masking up, social distancing and sanitizing is a decision everyone should make on their own.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.