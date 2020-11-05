STATE UPDATE: Okla. sets daily record in new cases, new SWOK deaths reported

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma has set a new daily record for reported cases across the state.
On Thursday morning the state reported 2,101 new cases along with 21 new deaths, including one new death in Comanche, Jackson and Washita counties.
Comanche County has 411 active cases according to the state, the largest number in Southwest Oklahoma. Lawton is reporting 291 of those cases, Cache has 28 and Elgin is reporting 27. The other 59 cases are spread across the other communities in the county.
On Wednesday, the four SWOK hospitals came together to issue a message to residents telling them to wear masks, socially distance and sanitize their hands to help reduce the virus spread.
They say their current capacity is increasing, but no emergency plans have yet to be implemented due to the surge in cases.
For a complete list, go to coronavirus.ok.gov
