STATE UPDATE: State reports nearly 5,000 new cases on Saturday

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - State officials say they have seen a new record in new cases reported on one day.
On Saturday morning the state said they had 4,741 new cases across the state. The number more than doubles the previous record set earlier in the week.
Officials say one new death was reported in Jackson and Washita counties. Those were two of the nine new deaths reported on Saturday.
State Health Commissioner Lance Frye issued a statement about the dramatic increase in cases:
"Today’s significant rise in COVID-19 case numbers is alarming and we call on all Oklahomans to take immediate action to slow the spread of the coronavirus. We can all work together to keep our friends, family and neighbors safe by limiting gatherings, wearing a mask, washing our hands and social distancing. We have the power to slow the spread, but we all must do our part.
In addition to significant community spread, included in today’s numbers is a backlog resulting from the continued transition from a manual to electronic reporting system at several labs across the state. Today’s number likely also contains some duplicated cases, which will be corrected in tomorrow’s numbers. We have reason to believe that our normal case count would have continued on an upward trajectory without the backlog and duplication.
We know the daily case count alone doesn’t tell the full story. We will continue to look at the 7-day average of cases, percent positivity, hospitalizations and the nature of transmission so we can see the complete picture. The number today adds to a continued upward trend that we are monitoring closely. Additional actions will be taken should this trend continue.
I ask that all Oklahomans stay vigilant in protecting themselves and their loved ones from this highly-contagious virus and we all need to do our part to slow the spread now."
The new cases bring the total across the state to 139,492 and 1,438
