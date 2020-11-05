Three new deaths, 110 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

We have received several questions regarding cases in local nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) requires that nursing homes and assisted living facilities (along with other specified facilities), must self-report their data to HHSC. HHSC then in turn posts that information to its website. You can find that information here: https://hhs.texas.gov/services/health/coronavirus-covid-19/texas-covid-19-case-data?fbclid=IwAR0rTKlOoT1p8ceTWDewKkCDMHBWoNeC6BSpSfRSp1GrygdZLMhmdXnBqdM