Three new deaths, 110 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed three new deaths and 110 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday. There were also 74 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 4,541 cases in Wichita County, with 1,694 of them still being active.
There have been 2,779 total recoveries, 29,466 negative tests and 68 deaths.
There are currently 1,607 patients recovering at home while 87 are in the hospital. 34 patients are currently in critical condition.
There are now 622 tests still pending.
The Health District sadly has three deaths to report today; Case 2,943, 60 - 69, Case 3,335, 80+, Case 4,093, 80+. There are 110 new cases, 87 hospitalizations, and 74 recoveries to also report today.
We have received several questions regarding cases in local nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) requires that nursing homes and assisted living facilities (along with other specified facilities), must self-report their data to HHSC. HHSC then in turn posts that information to its website. You can find that information here: https://hhs.texas.gov/services/health/coronavirus-covid-19/texas-covid-19-case-data?fbclid=IwAR0rTKlOoT1p8ceTWDewKkCDMHBWoNeC6BSpSfRSp1GrygdZLMhmdXnBqdM
Total Hospitalizations = 87
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
Stable - 6
30 - 39
Stable - 3
40 - 49
Stable - 2
Critical - 1
50 - 59
Stable - 7
Critical - 5
60 - 69
Stable - 11
Critical - 13
70 - 79
Stable - 13
Critical - 14
80+
Stable - 11
Critical - 1
