UPDATE: Cyril teen praises God for being alive after goalpost hits her

CYRIL, Okla. (TNN) - A Cyril teenager is back in class after a freak accident where a goalpost fell, hit her head, and sent her to the ICU. Right now, Jenessa Thompson, a sophomore at Cyril High School, recovering from jaw surgery.
“God is great,” Jenessa said. “I give all my glory to him, and I won’t be here without Him.”
Jenessa is happy to be alive. While she may be out of the hospital, her road to recovery isn’t over yet, so the community is showing that she doesn’t have to go through it alone.
“It’s not just Cyril,” she said. “It’s surrounding towns all over Oklahoma, and I’m so grateful for everything.”
The support started flowing in after a goalpost fell and hit her on the head back in October. She said it happened when a fellow cheerleader was getting on it for a picture with the team. Jenessa was standing there, waiting to go up herself when she thought she saw her friend falling.
“So I went under there to catch her, and it was the goal post falling,” Jenessa said. “So, it hit me.”
Jenessa said she doesn’t remember anything after that. Her next memory is waking up in the hospital.
“It was pretty scary,” she said. “I have stories that my mom tells me that I pulled out the IV’s and I was like I want to go home, so it was pretty scary. I didn’t like it, but I got used to it after a little bit.”
She said it caused at least 15 fractures in her head - including a broken jaw and shattered bones in her ear. The hit also caused her to lose vision in her right eye.
“We don’t really know what’s going to happen,” she said." We’re just going to have to wait and see, but we can do some sort of exercise, to try to get the muscle back at least. But yeah, prayer and time, I guess."
Jenessa hopes her eye heals, and she’s able to play basketball.
“I want to get back as soon as I can,” she said.
Her basketball coach, Shane McLemore, said it’s good to have her back..
“I tell you, if anybody else that would’ve gone through this injury,” he said. “I don’t know how they would ever come back and play a sport, and in my mind, there is no doubt that she’ll be back.”
Jenessa’s dad said what they need the most right now is prayer. He asks for prayers for his daughter’s eye to heal and work as it did before the accident.
