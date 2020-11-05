Virtual site viewing for Highland Cemetery in the works

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - People with loved ones laid to rest at Highland Cemetery in Lawton, will now be able to visit their gravesite virtually.
After Highland Cemetery’s longtime Sexton retired Lawton City Manager Michael Cleghorn came up with the idea to be able to visit loved ones virtually.
He said the man could tell you where anyone was buried at the cemetery.
“So that’s where it all came from. This all started from an idea taking someone’s physical mind and putting into a digital format because he’s not going to be here anymore he’s retired," Cleghorn said.
Cleghorn then got in touch with the City’s Geographic Information System Supervisor Judy Franco, asking if she and her team could make it happen.
Franco agreed to help and since then, they’ve been working tirelessly to get the system up and running.
So far they’ve complete 39-percent of the 16-thousand people resting there.
“This is a complete work in progress. It is an on-going project so as they are taking points. We have to do to research it and make sure it’s the correct information before it’s placed on that site," Franco said.
Once the project is complete it will be simple for people to find their loved ones.
“When they pull it up there’s a search bar at the top. Where they can search by their last names and it’ll give you a lot of names like if you pull up Smith. It’ll pull up a list of all the Smiths' there. You can go into more specifics that way it refines your search and once you click on that it’ll take you to a point," Franco said.
That point will allow you to access anything associated with that gravesite.
“This provides a convenience to our citizens that we didn’t have before. Plus it puts that information out there permanently and we’re not relying on someone’s individual’s mind to capture all of that information. Now we have it stored for success of generations and employees that information is available," Cleghorn said.
They plan to add on to the site as the numbers grow.
Visit Lawtonok.gov to see the progress of the project and find out if your loved one is on the site.
