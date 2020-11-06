ASYMCA accepting donations to help military families

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Armed Services YMCA needs donations to fill up its soldiers closet.
They need any non-perishable items besides canned veggies.
Also diapers, wipes, and hygiene items such as shampoo, soap, toilet paper, laundry detergent, and any feminine products.
Donations can be dropped off at the ASYMCA Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. or at any of these locations.
“We also have drop off sites at the National Guard office in the mall, at social nutrition, and at farmers insurance at the Angela Schertle office located on West Gore off of 44th street," Executive Director Sarah Paape said.
They are accepting donations starting November 6 until December 11.
That following week they will have an open house and give the donations out to Military families in need.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.