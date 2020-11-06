Central High principal to be honored before football game

CENTRAL HIGH, Okla. (TNN) - Central High students and staff are mourning the loss of their principal.
Before the start of her second year, Wendy Delorio was diagnosed with breast cancer. She beat it, and then it came back worse than before.
Students and staff said she will be remembered forever as she did anything she could for the Central High family.
“I want people to know that it’s worth it to teach at this school to be a principal like her is hard. This is not the easy way but she thought it was worth it too. She was here every day, she could be, and she did not choose to leave but she had to leave," Central High Teacher Lisa Blaine said.
“I can’t express how much I’ll miss that woman. I will think of her every single day, every single morning when I walk past that office she’ll cross my mind," Student Kinley Keyser said.
Blaine said any time Delorio would be in her office students would always stop by to check on her and hang out.
“There were many occasions where I had to go into her office, and say guys I’m working here you’ll have to get out of this office. She would issue then out, and I would shut the door and we would work. But usually, when I went to her office there were students there. Not because they were in trouble they just wanting to be with her," Blaine said.
Longtime Agriculture teacher Ronald Curry said he’s known Delorio since she was a kid and got to watch her grow into the wonderful woman she was.
“I will miss her. It’s one of those things where she was very young to be taken from us at this time. I’m very sad of that, and she kind of led the pathway as far as our future but we will go forward but we will always miss her," Curry said.
Curry said he appreciates the hard work she put in during her short time there.
To honor her, Friday at the Tipton and Central High football game asked that everyone wear pink in her remembrance.
