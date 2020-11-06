Charge filed against driver who crashed into building

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Prosecutors have charged a man accused of crashing a truck into a building in Lawton last night.
Scotty Reed is being charged with one count of driving under the influence.
As we told you last night, Reed was reportedly driving wildly along Gore, nearly crashing into other cars.
He then made a sudden U-turn, cutting through a parking lot and slamming into a building.
Police say when he got out of the truck, he was slurring his words and stumbling around. When asked if he had been drinking, he reportedly told officers he had just left a funeral, where he had one drink.
A search of his records found that Reed had two DUI arrests in 2018.
He’s being held on a $15,000 dollar bond.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.