A dense fog advisory is in place for most of southwest Oklahoma and a few counties in north Texas along the Red. River. This as dense fog is developing across those areas. Visibility under a quarter of a mile for most places. Take it slow this morning, give plenty of time to get to your destination and give plenty of space to the car in front of you! Fog will taper off by mid to late morning and after all is said and done, we’re still left with mostly sunny skies during the afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid 70s with southeast winds at 10 to 15mph.