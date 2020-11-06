LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
A dense fog advisory is in place for most of southwest Oklahoma and a few counties in north Texas along the Red. River. This as dense fog is developing across those areas. Visibility under a quarter of a mile for most places. Take it slow this morning, give plenty of time to get to your destination and give plenty of space to the car in front of you! Fog will taper off by mid to late morning and after all is said and done, we’re still left with mostly sunny skies during the afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid 70s with southeast winds at 10 to 15mph.
Any Friday night plans, we’re looking at clear skies and calm southeast winds. Similar to today, more fog/mist/ drizzle is likely for Saturday too. After the fog clears, we’re left with mostly sunny skies tomorrow, south winds at 10 to 20mph with temperatures rising into the mid 70s.
Copy and paste Saturday to Sunday. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures in the mid 70s with winds increasing out of the south at 15 to 25mph. Most will stay dry but a few isolated showers later in the evening cannot be ruled out.
All in all, to sum things up.. the next three days are looking to be absolutely phenomenal weather wise. This is my PSA to all of you guys to enjoy this weather while you can. Our next shift in our weather comes early next week as a cold front arrives Monday/ Tuesday.
Have a great Friday and a better weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
