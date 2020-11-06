Lawton officials set dates for curbside tree and limb removal

Collection Crews – City of Lawton and/or contracted crews will perform curbside collection of qualifying tree debris generated by the ice storm. Any other forms of solid waste will not be comingled or collected with the tree debris. Tree debris shall be placed within the public street right-of-way at a minimum of five feet from obstacles such as parked cars, mailboxes, fire hydrants, etc. and away from any overhead obstacles. Please do not place in drainage ways. Tree debris shall be cut into lengths not to exceed six feet. Any material not meeting the specified standards may not be collected and the resident/property owner will be responsible for disposal.