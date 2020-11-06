Lawton officials set dates for curbside tree and limb removal

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The city of Lawton has set times for when they will begin collecting tree debris curbside from homes.
Collection will begin on November 9. They say curbside pickup with take up to 40 days to complete fully.
Residents trees and limbs will have to be at the curb by 7 a.m. on November 9 or they may not be collected and disposal will be the owner’s responsibility.
Officials say they will also continue to have free dumping of storm debris until November 25.
A centralized drop-off site will also open on November 11 if approval by DEQ is received.
Below are more specific details released by the city:
Qualifying Material – Tree debris produced as result of the ice storm event on October 26-27, 2020. Other forms of solid waste do not qualify.
Drop-off Site – A temporary drop-off collection site is to be provided for Lawton residents/property owners and their contractors to deliver their tree debris that is collected from their property. Tree debris to be accepted at the site shall be generated from within the city limits of Lawton. Site shall be open to accept material Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Site to be active following receipt of required permit from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (ODEQ). Persons performing delivery of the debris must be capable of unloading without assistance. Site is for tree debris only and will not accept other forms of materials.
Landfill – Lawton residents can deliver their tree debris at no charge or gate fee for a limited time (see schedule below) to the City of Lawton Landfill at 8902 SW 11th Street. Residents are required to present a current city utility bill and a current ID with a name or address that matches the utility account to receive this service.
Collection Crews – City of Lawton and/or contracted crews will perform curbside collection of qualifying tree debris generated by the ice storm. Any other forms of solid waste will not be comingled or collected with the tree debris. Tree debris shall be placed within the public street right-of-way at a minimum of five feet from obstacles such as parked cars, mailboxes, fire hydrants, etc. and away from any overhead obstacles. Please do not place in drainage ways. Tree debris shall be cut into lengths not to exceed six feet. Any material not meeting the specified standards may not be collected and the resident/property owner will be responsible for disposal.
Timeframes
• Landfill is currently open for acceptance of tree debris material and will continue to accept from Lawton residents at no charge through November 25, 2020. Following this date, the usual $3 gate fee per load and other standard tipping fees will apply.
• Drop-off site will open on November 11, 2020 if approved DEQ permit has been received and will operate through November 25, 2020.
• Citywide curbside collection of tree debris will commence on Monday, November 9, 2020 for properties within the City of Lawton. Tree debris is required to be set in the street right-of-way at the curb by November 9 at 7 a.m. Tree debris that is set out after this date and time may not be collected and disposal will be responsibility of the resident/property owner. Citywide curbside collection may take up to 40 days to complete.
