More AM Fog Possible, A Beautiful Weekend Ahead

TONIGHT: Look for a mostly clear sky with lows down into the low 50s along I-44, with 40s to the west. Areas of fog and drizzle are expected to develop late tonight somewhere in the region, but not affect everyone. Look for light southeast winds 5-10 mph trending calm by the morning.
SATURDAY: We’ll look for areas of morning fog/drizzle and afternoon sunshine with highs still in the 70s. Winds are from the south 10-25 mph. Lows Saturday night fall into the 50s again.
SUNDAY: A mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky is anticipated with highs in the 70s. Many remain dry, but a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Lows fall into the 50s at night. Winds are breezy from the south 10-25 mph.
MONDAY - TUESDAY: Our cold front looks to approach Monday Night and pass through into early Tuesday. This will allow for some showers and a few thunderstorms in the region, though moisture return looks weaker, meaning more spots would remain dry or with little beneficial rainfall. If moisture can return quicker from the South, a limited severe threat is on the table, but we’ll have to watch how the remnants of Hurricane Eta impact the Gulf of Mexico pattern into the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s Monday, with temperatures falling once the front passes, bringing 50s on Tuesday. Lows Tuesday Night will fall into the 30s
WEDNESDAY: Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures remain in the 60s. Lows fall into the 40s and 30s. Look for light and variable winds.
THURSDAY: Another cold front looks to arrive sometime Thursday into Thursday Night with a chance for showers and storms. Moisture return is again the big question mark. It’s likely we’ll see more spots dry than not. A stronger storm can’t be ruled out, but looks unlikely at this point.
FRIDAY: With a Thursday passage of the front, Friday would trend cooler with lingering showers and a partly cloudy sky. Highs would be in the 50s and 60s more than likely with lows in the 30s and 40s. We’ll watch to see how trends evolve for cooler weather into the weekend.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.