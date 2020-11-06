More AM Fog Possible, A Beautiful Weekend Ahead

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Our cold front looks to approach Monday Night and pass through into early Tuesday. This will allow for some showers and a few thunderstorms in the region, though moisture return looks weaker, meaning more spots would remain dry or with little beneficial rainfall. If moisture can return quicker from the South, a limited severe threat is on the table, but we’ll have to watch how the remnants of Hurricane Eta impact the Gulf of Mexico pattern into the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s Monday, with temperatures falling once the front passes, bringing 50s on Tuesday. Lows Tuesday Night will fall into the 30s