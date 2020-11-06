Native American protest held at Cameron University

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A group of students at Cameron University gathered Friday afternoon to protest what they called an act of racism.
Members of the University’s Native American Student Association protested outside Howell Hall.
They expressed outrage over a photo from the Cameron Golf Team, showing one of its members dressed in Native American regalia for a Halloween costume.
Heather Towne, the president of the Native American Student Association, said her culture is not a costume, and that the picture was simply racist
“Indian costumes are absolutely ridiculous, they should not exist today," she said. "The fact that we have to sit as Native American students and watch this happen in our community and our own campus is absolutely ridiculous and it’s intolerable.”
Town said the organization wants the university to make a statement condemning the costume.
We have reached out to Cameron and are awaiting comment.
