103 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total active cases now 1,717

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 103 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 31 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 4,644 cases in Wichita County, with 1,717 of them still being active.
There have been 2,859 total recoveries, 29,647 negative tests and 68 deaths.
There are currently 1,638 patients recovering at home while 79 are in the hospital. 20 patients are currently in critical condition.
There are now 559 tests still pending.
The active cases have been broken down by city:
The Health District has 103 new cases, 79 hospitalizations, and 31 recoveries to report. In the last week, there have been 643 new cases which is the highest number of cases in one week since the pandemic began.
Totals for the week ending November 6 are as follows:
Total new cases - 643
Positivity Rate - 20%
Case Type
Contact = 157 cases
Close Contact = 36 cases
Community Spread = 82 cases
Under Investigation = 368 cases
Travel = 0 cases
Ages
0 – 5 = 4 cases
6 – 10 = 15 cases
11 – 19 = 44 cases
20 – 29 = 128 cases
30 – 39 = 84 cases
40 – 49 = 78 cases
50 – 59 = 88 cases
60 – 69 = 89 cases
70 – 79 = 53 cases
80+ = 60 cases
Total Hospitalizations = 79
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
Stable - 4
30 - 39
Stable - 2
40 - 49
Stable - 1
Critical - 1
50 - 59
Stable - 8
Critical - 2
60 - 69
Stable - 17
Critical - 9
70 - 79
Stable - 18
Critical - 8
80+
Stable - 9
