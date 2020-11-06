Two inmates charged with prison murder

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Two inmates at the Lawton Correctional Facility are charged with first degree murder for the death of another inmate.
Investigators say that in January, Jordan Neconish and Chance Barret worked together to kill Brian Piper.
They say the two were seen on surveillance footage speaking with Piper in his cell before suddenly attacking the man, Neconish stabbing Piper several times.
The two are charged with first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and possession of contraband.
According to court documents, Barret was serving a life sentence for a 2019 murder conviction out of Rogers County. Neconish was serving time for a Possession of contraband conviction from Pontotoc county.
