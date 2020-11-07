Good Saturday afternoon Texoma. Things so far have been very quiet and really that’s how the forecast is trending for the rest of tonight. We’re still looking at mostly sunny skies with high temperatures rising into the mid 70s. Winds for the rest of the afternoon will stay out of the southeast at 10 to 20mph before dropping to 10 to 15mph later this evening. Sunset on this Saturday November 7th is at 5:34PM. After the sunsets temperatures will fall into the mid 60s by 7PM and continue to fall into the upper 50s by 10PM tonight.