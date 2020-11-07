LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good Saturday afternoon Texoma. Things so far have been very quiet and really that’s how the forecast is trending for the rest of tonight. We’re still looking at mostly sunny skies with high temperatures rising into the mid 70s. Winds for the rest of the afternoon will stay out of the southeast at 10 to 20mph before dropping to 10 to 15mph later this evening. Sunset on this Saturday November 7th is at 5:34PM. After the sunsets temperatures will fall into the mid 60s by 7PM and continue to fall into the upper 50s by 10PM tonight.
Overnight winds will stay around 5 to 15mph still out of the southeast. Temperatures to start the day tomorrow will likely be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Anticipate a rather calm night with clear skies. Sunrise at 7:01AM. Tomorrow is still trending mostly sunny and will be very similar to today but winds will increase significantly. We’re looking at windy conditions all day with sustained winds at 15 to 25mph with gusts into the low/ mid 30s.. all out of the southeast. By the afternoon highs will climb into the mid 70s across Texoma.
Monday will start out mostly sunny and dry but as the day goes on cloud cover and rain chances will increase.. this ahead of our next cold front for Monday night into Tuesday. High temperatures in the mid 70s with breezy south winds at 15 to 25mph. Rain showers will be likely after 6PM. Instability at this time is limited but a few stronger thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. Showers and thunderstorms continue overnight but the strongest of storms looks to arrive mainly Monday night.
Early Tuesday morning showers will stick around and so will cloud cover. As the day goes on, things will clear out and rain will taper off. By the afternoon we’re looking at mostly sunny skies but things will turn cooler because of the cold front. Highs during the afternoon will likely only rise into the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds out of the west at 10 to 20mph.
Wednesday looks to be the best day of the week for any outdoor plans. Mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Very light southwest winds ato 5 to 15mph.
Another front arrives Thursday and while the chance for rain is possible, moisture is limited and really just lacking in general compared to the front Mon/ Tues. Below average temperatures in the 60s will stick with us Thursday and Friday. Just in time for the weekend temperatures will slowly climb, just slightly average temperatures. This will last through early next week. Another cold front is on the horizon just past the 7-day forecast. This front will allow for more seasonable temperatures.
Have a good day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.