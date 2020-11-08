Family releases balloons in honor of Isaiah Pack, who was murdered in June

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A balloon release was held in memoriam of a Duncan man murdered in Oklahoma City back in June.
On June 12th 19 year old Isaiah Pack was sitting in his car when he was murdered.
An unknown motive and murderer..
Isaiah’s family and friends gathered at his gravesite in remembrance of him.
“Everybody liked him and loved him.. He was easy to get along with," said his father, Romando Carr.
“He could make anyone like him and if you didnt you were going to like him before it was over," said his mother Jamie Simmons.
“I just keep thinking he’s running late or out doing something and he’ll be back in a little bit. It still doesn’t sink in 5 month and it doesn’t sink in," said Simmons.
Balloons were released because Monday would have been Isaiah’s 20th birthday.. and they were red — His favorite color.
A son, boyfriend and father to a newborn… Gone too soon.
If you have any information about the murder of Isaiah Pack, contact the Oklahoma City Police Department.
