Motorcycle driver transported via Med-Flight following crash

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (TNN) - A man was med-flighted after a motorcycle crash.
The crash happened around 3 P.M. on Tackle Box Road near the Lake Lawtonka Dam.
According to police on scene... the driver made a sharp turn and crashed his bike.
The bike went completely off the road and had to be towed up from the shoreline.
Police said the driver was transported with non-life threatening injuries.
