Motorcycle driver transported via Med-Flight following crash
By Kyle Payne | November 8, 2020 at 4:43 PM CST - Updated November 8 at 10:44 PM

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (TNN) - A man was med-flighted after a motorcycle crash.

The crash happened around 3 P.M. on Tackle Box Road near the Lake Lawtonka Dam.

According to police on scene... the driver made a sharp turn and crashed his bike.

The bike went completely off the road and had to be towed up from the shoreline.

Police said the driver was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

