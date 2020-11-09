LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning and happy Monday! We’re very mild to start the day. Temperatures just after 6AM are in the low to mid 60s for most. The long sleeves will likely suffice today. The day overall will stay dry and warm with highs in the mid 70s for most. Winds will stay breezy, still out of the southeast to south at 15 to 25mph. Skies will be partly cloudy but will increase as the day goes on. A cold front will move into Texoma after sunset tonight. This front is going to bring us a few showers and thunderstorms with higher chances for storms off towards the I-40 cooridor. A few stronger storms will likely see wind gusts up to 60mph and quarter sized hail. The threat overall remains low but cannot be ruled out completely. Rain will likely begin after 7PM tonight and last through daybreak Tuesday morning.
A few lingering showers are possible in the morning hours but it looks like most of the rain activity will wrap up during the early morning hours on Tuesday. Clouds will taper off and we’re left with mostly sunny skies tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds at 10 to 20mph.
Plenty of sunshine is on tap for Wednesday with light southwest winds at 5 to 15mph. Temperatures will stay very seasonable in the mid to upper 60s. During the day on Thursday, we’re looking at mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s. Another cold front arrives on Thursday night. This front gives us the chance for some more rain showers late Thursday through Saturday morning.
Behind the front, we’re looking at cooler weather for Friday. Highs in the low 60s. Temperatures will rebound by Saturday as we’re back in the low 70s for the weekend. We’ll monitor the timing and progression of the system and keep you updated.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.