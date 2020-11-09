Good morning and happy Monday! We’re very mild to start the day. Temperatures just after 6AM are in the low to mid 60s for most. The long sleeves will likely suffice today. The day overall will stay dry and warm with highs in the mid 70s for most. Winds will stay breezy, still out of the southeast to south at 15 to 25mph. Skies will be partly cloudy but will increase as the day goes on. A cold front will move into Texoma after sunset tonight. This front is going to bring us a few showers and thunderstorms with higher chances for storms off towards the I-40 cooridor. A few stronger storms will likely see wind gusts up to 60mph and quarter sized hail. The threat overall remains low but cannot be ruled out completely. Rain will likely begin after 7PM tonight and last through daybreak Tuesday morning.