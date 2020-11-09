Freedom Elementary students hold Veterans Day parade

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The kids at Freedom Elementary School on Fort Sill held a Veterans Day parade Monday afternoon.
More than 900 kids lined up outside the school to wave their American flags as current military members and veterans drove by in their cars.
Usually, the school has a big assembly for Veterans Day, but that was not possible this year because of the pandemic. But they still wanted to make sure they did something to honor our veterans.
“Being out here at Fort Sill, the pride you have working with military children and their families, I can’t even describe it. The patriotism that the staff has here for these soldiers and these parents is just off the charts,” said Freedom Principal Mikel Shanklin.
Shanklin said she was happy with how the event came together under the unique circumstances and thanked everyone who participated in the parade.
