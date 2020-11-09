Golf tournament benefits a Lawton elementary school

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton First Assembly put on its annual adopt a school golf tournament.
It’s the 15th time they’ve held the event.
21 teams met on Fort Sills' Golf Course for 18 holes of golf.
The tournament raises money so the church can adopt a school of their choice to help make some changes.
In the past they’ve been able to help multiple schools in the district but this year they’re only helping out one.
“This year we adopted Washington Elementary and we worked on the school doing stuff that don’t have the means to do so in their programs. So like we put concrete pad, we did a green room for them inside they have concrete walls so we had banners made so that kids could understand what the rules were and encouraging them. We had several painting the playgrounds,” said Lawton First Assembly Men’s Director Sam Haubrick.
He said they’ve done anything from painting the entire inside of a school to installing volleyball courts.
Also volunteers are always ready go to the school to help with whatever is needed.
