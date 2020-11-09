Guy posing as police officer raises concerns

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department wants the community to be aware after a report of someone impersonating an officer.
On Saturday a Comanche County woman wrote on Facebook that she had been pulled over by someone posing as an officer Thursday evening.
The post stated it was an older style Sedan with a light bar on the top.
Lawton Police Department Officer Andrew Grubbs said unmarked cars will generally have a marked officer with them unless it’s an emergency situation.
“If you do get pulled over the individual is going to be wearing a uniform weather a deputy uniform or police officer uniform. If they are in plain clothes like me they should be able to provide some form of identification, proving that they are a law enforcement officer and they should identify themselves," Grubbs said.
If you are out in the county at night and there are no street lights.
Grubbs said put on your hazards light to let the individual know you see them until you can get to a safe place.
“We recommend that people try to pull over to a well-lit area. Sometimes services stations because what that will do is, number one it will provide a well-lit area for yourself, for the officer, or if it a true officer. Also, there will be camera’s around," Grubbs said.
Grubbs said if drivers are still concerned call 911, the dispatcher should be able to tell you if an officer is in that area and is doing a traffic stop.
“Keep your cool, keep your composure. Again comply with as many orders that are reasonable. If they can not provide any proof that they are an officer, do not comply with getting out of the vehicle," Grubbs said.
LPD wants to make sure anyone in a situation like this makes it out safely.
