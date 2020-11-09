Isolated Thundershowers Tonight, Better Chances Later This Week

TONIGHT: A cold front pushes through the area between sunset and sunrise, bringing a turn in the winds 10-30 mph to the NW. It may also be accompanied by some showers and a few thunderstorms, with better odds in Oklahoma. The overall threat for severe weather appears low, but a gusty shower or storm is possible. Lows fall into the upper 40s to mid 50s under a partly cloudy sky.
TUESDAY: Some lingering showers possible in the morning hours under a mostly cloudy sky, becoming sunny into the afternoon. Winds from the NW 10-20 mph. Highs remain in the 60s, lows at night in the 30s.
WEDNESDAY: Lots of sunshine with light and variable winds, turning form the S and SW. Temperatures in the upper 60s, some low 70s possible. Lows at night in the 40s.
THURSDAY: Look for a mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Winds remain from the south 10-20 mph.
THURSDAY NIGHT: The chance for showers and storms increases after sunset. We’ll advertise them as widely scattered at best for now. Lows fall into the 40s and 50s.
FRIDAY/FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers and some thunderstorm are expected to push through the region. Some stronger storms are possible but odds remain low, pending moisture return and instability values, which are expected to remain low. We’ll keep monitoring trends moving forth.
SATURDAY: The morning may have some lingering rain showers and storms, but we’ll anticipate sunshine to return by the afternoon with highs back in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows at night fall into the 40s.
SUNDAY - EARLY NEXT WEEK: We’ll anticipate dry conditions to return with a mostly sunny sky. Highs in the 60s, lows in the 30s and 40s appear most likely.
